Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches Market Cap of $12.63 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $254,894.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.