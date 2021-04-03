Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,710.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1,710.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

