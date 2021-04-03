Blockport (BPT) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00052481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00670421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Blockport Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars.

