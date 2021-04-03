BLOCKv Trading Up 43.1% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $720,803.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

