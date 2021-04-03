Blockzero Labs Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $507,861.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

