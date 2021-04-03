Blox (CDT) Price Tops $0.0447

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Blox has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a total market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $838,504.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00665577 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Blox (CDT) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com

