Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.44 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $137.44 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,687,741 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars.

