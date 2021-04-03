Bob’s Repair Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $81,115.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

