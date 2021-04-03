Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

