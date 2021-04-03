BonFi One Day Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BonFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $8.34 million and $1.86 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

