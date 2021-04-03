BonusCloud Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $62,939.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

