Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Hits $6.07 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $101.34 or 0.00175005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $202,548.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.