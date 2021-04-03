Boosted Finance Price Reaches $103.13 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $103.13 or 0.00172748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $142,118.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

