Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), with a volume of 840,327 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

