BoringDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.77 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $942.33 or 0.01599656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $79.44 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015692 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,299 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

