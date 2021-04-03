BOScoin (BOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,974.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and $3,974.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

