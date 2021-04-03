Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.