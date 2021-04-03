Bounce Token (OLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,947.00 (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,803.06 or 0.11840071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 105.5% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $83.49 million and $12,947.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bounce Token (OLD)

BOT is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,732 coins and its circulating supply is 12,272 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

