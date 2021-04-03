BOX Token (BOX) Price Up 72.9% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. BOX Token has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $2,311.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00460366 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

