BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.