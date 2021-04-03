Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Capitalization Tops $65.48 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $65.48 million and $1.09 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

