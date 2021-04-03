Bridge Mutual Price Tops $2.80 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $67.78 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

