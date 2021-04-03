Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $151,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $176.76 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

