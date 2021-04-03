Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

BFAM stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

