Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $3,160,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 505,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.45 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.