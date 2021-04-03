Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.87. 1,537,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.21. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,536 shares of company stock worth $25,938,245. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

