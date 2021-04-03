Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

