Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. Howard Bancorp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HBMD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.