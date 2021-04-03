Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

MNKD stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

