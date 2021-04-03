Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

