Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on SELB. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock remained flat at $$4.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 906,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,816. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

