Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post sales of $770.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.30 million and the highest is $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

