Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 867,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

