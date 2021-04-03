Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $6.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.63 and the lowest is $5.81. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $7.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $28.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $29.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $39.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,600.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $380.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,323.97 and a 200 day moving average of $807.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.