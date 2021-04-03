Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

