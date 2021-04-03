Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

