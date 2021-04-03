Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.62. Adobe reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,001 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 42,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

