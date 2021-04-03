Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 507,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.