Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 507,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

