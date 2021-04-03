Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $359.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 949.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $18.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

