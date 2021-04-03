Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

