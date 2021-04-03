Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.