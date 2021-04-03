Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.98. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.66. 151,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,861. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,788,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,972,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,012 shares of company stock worth $33,306,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.