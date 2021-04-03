Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $11.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

