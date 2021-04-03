Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 1,536,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

