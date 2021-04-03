Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.12). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 810,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

