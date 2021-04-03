Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.83% of Brookline Bancorp worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

