BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $52.57 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $52.57 million and $34,212.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

