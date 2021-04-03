Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.21

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $33.38. Bunzl shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 12,429 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

