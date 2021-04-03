Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Burger Swap has a market cap of $69.63 million and $294.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00009710 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00074362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00289561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00747761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015545 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,405,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,030,152 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

