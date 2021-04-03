Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.76

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.76 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.22), with a volume of 10,048,485 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £201.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30.

In related news, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26). Also, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £187,000 ($244,316.70).

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated vanadium producer in South Africa. The company engages in vanadium mining and processing, and iron ore exploration activities. Its projects include Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

